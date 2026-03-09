Linden Ridge By Toll Brothers Now Open In Collegeville, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home community features elegant designs in a serene setting

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Linden Ridge, a boutique community of 26 single-family homes in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and professionally designed model home, located at 12 Scholl Drive, is now open for home shoppers.









Linden Ridge offers stunning two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,776 to over 3,700 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and basements. Each home includes spacious, flexible living spaces and is situated on a private home site, many of which are located on a cul-de-sac. Homes in this exclusive community are priced from the mid-$900,000s.

" Linden="" Ridge="" offers="" a="" rare="" opportunity="" to="" live="" in="" a="" luxurious="" and="" serene="" setting,="" while="" still="" being="" close="" to="" the="" upscale="" shopping,="" dining,="" and="" entertainment="" options="" in="" Phoenixville="" and="" King="" of="" Prussia,"="" said="" John="" Dean,="" Division="" President="" of="" Toll="" Brothers="" in="" Pennsylvania.="" "We="" are="" excited="" to="" bring="" this="" exceptional="" community="" to="" Collegeville="" and="" offer="" new="" construction="" homes="" with="" the="" opportunities="" for="" />