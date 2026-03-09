Circana Announces Its 13Th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead Of 2026 Inspired Home Show
|Category
|Winner
|Cook & Heat
|Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC)
|Electric Food Prep
|KitchenAid
|Coffee & Beverage
|Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC)
|Hair Styling
|Bio Ionic (J&D Brush Co. LLC)
|Electric Grooming
|Norelco (Philips Consumer Health)
|Self-Care
|Therabody (Therabody, Inc.)
|Bakeware & Cookware
|HENCKELS (ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC)
|Non-Electric Food Prep
|Good Cook (Bradshaw Home)
|Food Storage & Preservation
|COOK with COLOR (Enchanté Accessories, Inc.)
|Portable Beverageware
|Owala (Trove Brands)
|Tabletop
|Oneida (Lenox Corporation)
|Kitchen Organization
|OXO SoftWorks (Helen of Troy Limited)
|Laundry Organization
|Seville Classics (Seville Classics, Inc.)
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA
Largest Dollar Share Increase – Canada
|Category
|Winner
|Cook & Heat
|Toshiba (Midea Canada)
|Electric Food Prep
|KitchenAid
|Coffee & Beverage
|Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC)
|Hair Styling
|Laifen (Laifen Inc.)
|Electric Grooming
|Philips (Philips Electronics Ltd.)
|Self-Care
|Therabody (Therabody, Inc.)
|Bakeware & Cookware
|HENCKELS (ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC)
|Food Storage & Preservation
|Glasslock (SGC Solutions Co., Ltd.)
|Portable Beverageware
|Owala (Trove Brands)
|Tabletop
|Spiegelau (Bayerische Galswerke GmbH)
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA
Largest Peso Share Increase – Mexico
|Category
|Winner
|Cook & Heat
|Oster (Newell Brands)
|Electric Food Prep
|Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC)
|Coffee & Beverage
|Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC)
|Total Cookware
|Jade Cook (CV Directo)
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA
U.S. Emerging Leader – Largest Dollar Percent Increase
|Industry Segment
|Winner
|Kitchen Electrics
|Iceman (RJ Brands LLC)
|Personal Care
|Cutting Edge (JEM Global)
|Housewares
|Carote (Carote USA LLC)
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA
About Circana
Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.
