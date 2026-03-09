Global Reliability Leader And Lubrication And Hydraulic Expert Tommy D. Jones Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When equipment fails, industries don't dial Ghostbusters; instead they call Tommy D. Jones. Known as a Global Reliability Leader and a subject matter expert in lubrication and hydraulic systems, Jones has navigated the world's largest manufacturing landscapes, preventing catastrophic downtime and saving over $1 billion for his employers. His story, humor, and relentless pursuit of problem-solving have made him a legend in an industry not always associated with excitement or big personalities.

Now, as he prepares to retire and share his strategies with the world, Jones is ready to unveil what it means to be the“victim of success” and why building a legacy of reliability is more than just checking a box.

The Pressure of Knowing Everything (and Admitting When You Don't)

For Tommy D. Jones, being a subject matter expert means more than just having the answers-it means knowing when“I don't know” is the first step toward a solution.“My job title instills into my colleagues that I have all the answers. The reality is, I do, but sometimes my answer is, 'I don't know.' And I'm okay sharing that,” Jones quips.

He notes, with a smile, that while other engineers can defer outside their specialty, his“master of all trades and jack of none” approach to hydraulics and lubrication means he is the last line of defense. From mechanical to electrical, process control to chemistry, he covers it all:“The world of hydraulics forces you to be that way.”

Rethinking the Status Quo: From Shutdown to Run Strategies

Jones has championed a new mindset in reliability; what he calls the“run strategy.” Traditionally, industries rely on hardwired shutdowns triggered by switches for low pressure, high temperature, or low flow events.“It's like driving your car off a cliff without time to hit the brakes,” he explains.

He compares his Run Strategy approach to rumble strips on the highway.“Deviation alarms are like those bumps on the road that keep you in your lane.” By adding instrumentation and deviation alarms, he helps facilities avoid sudden failures, allowing gentle course corrections long before disaster strikes. The result? Systems that once led the pack in downtime are now trouble-free, and plant managers can finally catch a ballgame or a birthday dinner without fear of midnight emergencies.

With over 150 facilities in his care worldwide, Jones has become something of an industry myth.“I tell people I'm like Bigfoot. You will hear a lot about me but won't see me all that much,” he jokes. Yet, the role comes with its challenges:“If my job title were 'Reliability Implementation Manager' instead of 'Subject Matter Expert,' maybe I'd spend less time putting out fires and more time preventing them.”

His record speaks for itself.“Since 2010, I've saved over $1 billion in downtime,” he reports,“My greatest frustration is that my expertise is usually called in after the wheels have come off.” If the facilities had followed previous Run Strategy recommendations the failures would not occur.

A Career Built on Curiosity (and Divine Intervention)

Jones' journey into hydraulics began in 1983, thanks to what he calls“divine intervention.” Certifications in fluid power, years of experience in offshore, military, steel, and paper industries, and a relentless drive to master every facet of his craft have built him into the rare expert who can take a system from concept to troubleshooting.

He's quick to point out that there's no college degree for hydraulics.“You just have to get into the field. Most people don't even know it exists!” His advice to the next generation?“If you don't know what you want to be when you grow up, get into hydraulics.”

Turning Down Tesla (and Why Tranquility Is Priceless)

In a plot twist worthy of Hollywood, Jones once turned down an offer from Tesla. Yes, that Tesla.“They needed help with lube and hydraulic systems, but wanted me to move to Austin. I live on a 100-acre farm with my grandchildren. There's no price tag on tranquility.” Even a $400,000 salary, free housing, and unlimited time off couldn't sway him.

His presentation to Tesla's top engineers was classic Jones:“Tire pressure matters most. Low, you wear out the edges. High, you wear out the middle. Deviation alarms keep you in the sweet spot.” Sometimes, the simplest solutions require the deepest expertise.

The Next Chapter: From Industry Lifeline to Author and Consultant

As Tommy D. Jones readies for retirement, he's not riding off quietly. He's writing a book,“Victim of Success,” to share his hard-earned wisdom, such as how smart decisions with bad data can still lead to disaster and why preventing failures upstream financially outperforms heroic rescues every time.

He's also set to consult, helping companies everywhere move from knee-jerk reactions to strategies that keep people, profits, and most importantly, reputations intact. As silver-haired experts retire in droves and apprentices climb the ladder too fast, Jones' legacy is clear: wisdom listens, experience matters, and tranquility is worth more than gold.

About Tommy D. Jones

Tommy D. Jones is a Global Reliability Leader, lubrication and hydraulic systems subject matter expert, who was recently inducted as a Marquis Top Executive by Who's Who of America. Over a 40-year career, he has supported more than 400 facilities worldwide, saved billions in downtime, and become the go-to problem solver for industries hungry for answers

Close Up Radio recently featured Tommy D. Jones, Global Reliability Leader and Lubrication and Hydraulic Subject Matter Expert in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 3rd at 10am EST

