Kolkata Police Prepare Register Of Tainted Miscreants Across City Ahead Of Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) The Kolkata Police Commissioner recently directed the anti-rowdy officers of every police station in the city to submit a 'rough register' (a special diary or ledger) to their respective Deputy Commissioners of Police, containing the names and details of miscreants in their jurisdictions.

The report was submitted to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar on Monday, a senior police officer said.

According to the Intelligence Department of Kolkata Police, the names of about 83 'tainted' miscreants have so far been submitted to Lalbazar ahead of the Assembly elections.

The names of these miscreants are from areas including Beliaghata, Topsia, Karea, Phoolbagan, Bhangar police station areas and the newly merged areas under Kolkata Police jurisdiction. Apart from this, miscreants from Behala, Parnasree and Thakurpukur have also been included in the list.

According to Lalbazar officials, the names of more miscreants have surfaced in these police station areas. As part of advance preparations to prevent possible unrest during the Assembly elections, Lalbazar has identified a total of 83 miscreants in the city as potential troublemakers.

According to the police, investigators from the Intelligence Department of Kolkata Police assisted the Anti-Rowdy Officers (AROs) of each police station in preparing the list. The list has been compiled based on information, statistics and police charge sheets related to violent incidents during the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Police sources said the number of miscreants on the list may increase further. Of these, legal action has already been taken against 64 individuals, while action against the remaining 19 will be initiated soon.

According to an internal police report, the highest number of notorious miscreants have been identified in the Behala Division and the South-East Division of Kolkata Police, with 11 names listed from each division. This is followed by Bhangar and the East Division, where 10 miscreants each have been identified.

Past experience has shown that miscreants tend to become more active during polling. Lalbazar has ordered strict action against those miscreants who have been absconding for a long time.

Although the schedule for the Assembly elections in the state has not yet been announced, the police have already begun precautionary measures in preparation for the polls.