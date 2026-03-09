Suro Capital Corp. To Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell On March 10 To Celebrate 15 Years Of Providing Venture Capital To The Public

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following Market Close, SuRo Capital Will Hold Its Fourth Quarter & FY 2025 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the“Company”) ( NASDAQ: SSSS ) the first publicly traded venture fund, announced today that it will ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The ceremony marks a significant milestone, celebrating 15 years of bringing private venture capital to the public markets as the first publicly traded venture fund.

Since inception, SuRo Capital has served as the public's gateway to venture capital, offering unique access to some of the world's most innovative and sought-after private companies before they become publicly traded. SuRo Capital's diverse portfolio encompasses high-growth sectors including AI infrastructure, emerging consumer brands, and cutting-edge software solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets, among others.

The bell ringing ceremony underscores SuRo Capital's mission to provide retail and institutional public investors with direct access to a curated portfolio of the leading private, growth-stage AI, consumer, and tech companies before they become public through its publicly traded investment fund. Since 2011, SuRo Capital has been at the forefront of innovation in venture capital, offering liquidity and transparency to investors seeking exposure to the dynamic private markets.

“We are incredibly honored to ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell as we commemorate 15 years as a public venture fund,” said Mark Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.“This milestone marks our pioneering spirit and commitment to bridging the gap between innovative private companies and public market investors. For 15 years, SuRo Capital has provided a unique platform for individuals and institutions to participate in the growth of leading AI, consumer, and technology innovators, and we look forward to continuing this mission for many years to come.”

The NASDAQ Opening Bell ceremony is a symbolic tradition that will be broadcast live on the NASDAQ website and on various financial news networks, reaching a global audience of investors and industry participants. The ceremony can be viewed live at . Photos and videos of the ceremony will be made available on the company's website at .

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 6712704. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the“Investor Relations” section of SuRo Capital's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 17, 2026 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 6712704.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS ) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Since inception, SuRo Capital has served as the public's gateway to venture capital, offering unique access to some of the world's most innovative and sought-after private companies before they become publicly traded. SuRo Capital's diverse portfolio encompasses high-growth sectors including AI infrastructure, emerging consumer brands, and cutting-edge software solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets, among others. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has an office in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on X, LinkedIn, and at .

