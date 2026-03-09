House Speaker: Citizens' Interest A Key Priority In Draft Social Security Bill

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi on Monday called on the chamber's labor committee to exercise "utmost accuracy and objectivity" in its review of the draft amendment to the Social Security bill, giving space for all views and opinions while safeguarding the interests of the country and citizens.Qadi spoke at a press conference held by the House's Labor, Social Development, and Population Committee to outline its action plan for discussing the amended draft legislation.He urged the media to cover all parliamentary sessions on the Social Security Bill, noting that "such scrutiny helps promote transparency and keeps the public fully informed of the course of debate.""The House is dealing with a sensitive and pivotal piece of legislation that touches a core national concern and is closely associated with social stability, making it essential to open a broad and in-depth dialogue leading to balanced outcomes to serve the interests of all stakeholders, safeguard the rights of those covered by social security, and ensure the sustainability of the Social Security Corporation," he stressed.Qadi noted that the press conference comes at a time when the country is facing "sensitive" security conditions that require unity, cooperation, vigilance, and a strong sense of national responsibility.He said the Lower House shoulders a major national responsibility that requires fulfilling its legislative duties with seriousness and accountability, study the draft law carefully and objectively, and introduce the necessary amendments when needed.