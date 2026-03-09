Ursula Von Der Leyen: EU Foreign Policy Must Become More Realistic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this at the annual conference of EU ambassadors in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

She highlighted two structural realities that are most significant for Europe. The first is that Europe can no longer be the guardian of the old world order, which, she said, "is gone and will not return."

"We will always defend and uphold the rules-based system that we helped to build with our allies, but we can no longer rely on it as the only way to defend our interests or assume its rules will shelter us from the complex threat that we face. So we need to build our own European path and find new ways of cooperating with partners," von der Leyen said.

The second reality, according to her, is that Europe needs a clear view of its own foreign policy, both in how it is designed and how it is implemented.

"We urgently need to reflect on whether our doctrine, our institutions, and our decision-making, all designed in a post-war world of stability and multilateralism, have kept pace with the speed of change around us. Whether the system that we built with all of its well-intentioned attempts of consensus and compromise is more help or a hindrance to our credibility as a geopolitical actor?" she emphasized.

Europe must pursue a "more realistic, a more interest-driven" foreign policy and be capable of implementing it, von der Leyen believes.

She also welcomed what she called a "generational project" - European independence.

"The goal is to make ourselves more resilient, more sovereign, and more powerful - from defense to energy, from critical raw materials to strategic technologies," she said.

At the same time, Europe must be ready to project its power more assertively, including countering aggression and foreign interference using all economic, diplomatic, technological, and military tools, and also be far more pragmatic when it comes to doing business.

Von der Leyen identified three areas where such efforts are especially important.

First - security and defense.

Europe must be capable of deterring and countering threats and strengthening its influence by investing in the protection of its territory, economy, democracy, and way of life.

This approach will form the basis of a new European security strategy, she said, adding that security considerations should be integrated into all EU policies and assets.

She also called for cooperation with reliable partners around the world, which she described as the core idea behind EU security and defense partnerships. As examples, she cited opening the SAFE program to Canada, efforts to integrate defense value chains with India, and ongoing work with Australia.

When discussing security, von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine must remain at the center of attention.

Second - trade and investment.

She noted that the EU is expanding economic partnerships with countries around the world, including Mexico, Switzerland, Indonesia, Mercosur, India, and Australia.

"The world wants to trade with Europe," she said.

Von der Leyen argued that open markets and reliable supply chains strengthen the EU economy, and a stronger economy at home strengthens Europe globally.

Speaking about promising strategic projects, she mentioned the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which aims to reduce the land route between Central Asia and Europe from 30 days to 15 days.

Beyond logistics, the corridor could also connect previously hostile countries in the South Caucasus with each other and with Europe.

"Just like coal and steel brought Europe together after World War II, this new corridor can make trade and cooperation the norm in a troubled region and be a route not just to Europe but to peace," she said.

Third - diplomacy.

While reaffirming EU support for the United Nations and its Charter, von der Leyen acknowledged the need to reform the UN system.

"When traditional formats reach a standstill, we need to look for creative ways of addressing the most serious crisis of our time," she said, adding that Europe has always been ready to engage in innovative diplomatic formats.

At the same conference, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, stressed that Ukraine can always rely on EU support in its fight against Russian aggression.

"We should not understate how serious the situation is, how crucial our next steps will be, or how important a role Europe will need to play," Metsola told EU ambassadors.

She noted that the world has become more unpredictable and dangerous, and the EU no longer has the luxury of taking decisions slowly or waiting for global consensus.

"We need to start to see the world as it is rather than how we wish it to be. Where decisions must be taken faster, we need to take them faster; and where a decisive stance or action is required, we need to take it without hesitation," she emphasized.

The EU's message to the world, she said, is that its determination, strength, and readiness to act should not be underestimated.

"Ukraine knows they can rely on Europe as they keep up the fight with immense courage and pride. And as we try to find paths to peace, our position remains unchanged. It must be a real peace, with integrity and with dignity, based on the principle that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and certainly nothing about Europe without Europe," Metsola concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, believes that the conflict in the Middle East shows that the idea that Europe can reduce its spending and step away from the chaotic events taking place around the world is a mistake.

