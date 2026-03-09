403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:47 AM EST - Transat A.T. Inc.: Will release its first-quarter 2026 results –ended January 31– on March 10. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-François Pruneau, Chief Financial Officer, invite financial analysts to take part in a conference call the same day. Transat A.T. Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.47.
