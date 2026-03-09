UNIQ Supply Supports Local Businesses Via Rexburg Restaurant Rush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REXBURG, Idaho, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIQ Supply, the Rexburg-based leader in custom foodservice packaging, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2026 Rexburg Restaurant Rush. Operating from its headquarters at 366 Dividend Drive, UNIQ Supply is utilizing this partnership to further its mission of building America's food and beverage entrepreneurs by supporting the small businesses in its own community.

The Rexburg Restaurant Rush, organized by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, runs from February 15 through February 28. The event invites residents to pick up a“Bingo” card at the Chamber or participating eateries, collecting stickers for purchases made at local restaurants. Completed cards are entered into drawings for gift cards and community prizes, driving vital foot traffic to local business owners during the winter season.



“At UNIQ Supply, our mission is to build people and deliver joy,” said Mike Dalton, President of UNIQ Supply.“We've had the privilege of helping over 30,000 restaurants, cafés, and dessert shops across the country scale their brands through custom packaging. Sponsoring the Restaurant Rush allows us to bring that expertise home to Rexburg, helping our local entrepreneurs turn every order into a unique experience.”



Specializing in custom-branded solutions, from PET cold cups to ice cream and food containers, UNIQ Supply understands the“hustle” required to run a successful food business. By sponsoring the event's rewards and infrastructure, the company aims to highlight the diverse culinary talent in the Madison County area, supporting everything from food trucks to sit-down dining favorites.



“When we build up local businesses, the entire community wins,” Dalton added.“We are honored to stand behind the entrepreneurs who keep Rexburg vibrant and well-fed.”



Residents can pick up their Restaurant Rush Bingo cards at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce or at any participating local restaurant.



About UNIQ Supply: Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Rexburg, Idaho, UNIQ Supply is a premier B2B custom foodservice packaging company. Dedicated to building America's food and beverage entrepreneurs, the company has served over 30,000 brands nationwide through high-quality branded disposables, drinkware, and food containers. UNIQ Supply operates a family of specialized brands, including Frozen Dessert Supplies and Hot Cup Factory, providing businesses with the tools they need to build their brand. Learn more at uniqsupply.

CONTACT: UNIQ Supply 366 Dividend Dr Suite 100 Rexburg Idaho 83440 United States 208-925-3178