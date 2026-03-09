403
Reliance Jio Data Plans: Get 3GB Daily Data For Just Rs 39! Check Out These Super-Cheap Plans
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reliance Jio has a bunch of data plans for less than Rs 80. If you're someone who's always online, these plans are a total game-changer.With everyone using more internet, people are looking for cheap recharge plans that offer lots of data. Reliance Jio has some really simple data add-on plans for under Rs 80. These plans are super useful, especially if you use a lot of data every day.First up on the list is Jio's Rs 39 data plan. With this plan, users get 3GB of data every single day. It's a fantastic option if you need a lot of data without spending too much. Some plans even come with extra perks.Jio's Rs 19 data plan is their cheapest add-on pack. The plan is valid for only one day. In that 24-hour window, you can use up to 1GB of internet data. It's a handy choice for anyone who needs a quick data top-up for a short time.Next, the Rs 29 data plan is valid for two days and gives you a total of 2GB data. But check this out: the Rs 49 plan comes with a one-day validity and offers a whopping 25GB of data. People who need super-fast data for heavy use consider this a top plan.Moving up, the Rs 69 plan gives you 6GB of data for seven days. Meanwhile, the Rs 77 plan offers 3GB of data daily for five days. This plan also includes access to the Sony Liv OTT platform. These Jio plans are a great deal for anyone needing lots of data on a budget.
