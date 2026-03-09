RLMD Stock Soars Pre-Market: Phase 2 Bladder Cancer Trial Data Impresses Investors

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares soared more than 66% in Monday's pre-market trade after the company announced an update in the Phase 2 trial of its bladder cancer treatment.

Relmada stated that NDV-01 demonstrated a durable 76% complete response (CR) rate at 12 months, with a 95% CR rate at any time in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Relmada Therapeutics was trending in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.