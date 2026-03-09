3,283 MSME Units In Ahmedabad Granted Rs 62.83 Crore Interest Subsidy: Gujarat Govt​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 9 (IANS) More than 3,200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ahmedabad district have received interest subsidies of more than Rs 62.83 crore under the 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme' over the past year, the state government informed the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday.​

Replying to a question during the Assembly session, Minister of State for Industries, Dr Jayram Gamit, said the assistance was aimed at strengthening MSMEs, which he described as a key contributor to the state's economic and social development.​

“MSME units play an important role in the economic and social development of the state. These units generate greater employment with relatively low investment, and to encourage them, financial assistance is provided under the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme–2022,” Gamit said.​

According to the minister, a total of 3,283 applications for interest subsidy were approved in Ahmedabad district in the past year, and Rs 6,283.20 lakh (Rs 62.83 crore) was disbursed to eligible units.​

Ahmedabad district has more than 5.99 lakh registered MSME units, including 5,85,175 micro units, 13,029 small units and 1,218 medium enterprises, he said.​

The minister also provided a taluka-wise breakdown of the assistance granted.​

Beneficiaries in Ahmedabad taluka received Rs 3,501.67 lakh in subsidies, followed by Rs 1,820.63 lakh in Daskroi, Rs 644.85 lakh in Sanand, Rs 262.20 lakh in Bavla, Rs 40.21 lakh in Dhandhuka and Rs 13.64 lakh in Viramgam.​

Gamit further said that the MSME sector in Ahmedabad district attracted significant new investment during 2025.​

“In 2025, a total new investment of Rs 5,619.80 crore has been made by 2,844 new units in the MSME sector in Ahmedabad district, which is making a significant contribution to the industrial development of the state,” he said.​

In a separate reply in the Assembly, Gamit also outlined a tourism initiative in Kutch aimed at enhancing visitor experience during the annual Rann Utsav festival.​

He said a light-and-sound show based on the theme“Rann and Bhumi” has been introduced at Dhordo to make the internationally known festival in the White Rann more attractive to visitors.​

“During the Rann Utsav, a light and sound show is organised every evening to make the international event more attractive,” the minister said.​

The show presents aspects of Kutch's history, culture and traditions, including the Harappan civilisation, the urban planning of Dholavira, the mythological history of Koteshwar temple, the Battle of Zara and the region's development after the 2001 earthquake.​

It also depicts the contribution of more than 300 women from Kutch who helped make the Bhuj airstrip operational within 72 hours during the 1971 war.​

The project at Dhordo began on May 27, 2022, and was completed on December 20, 2023. The show started for tourists on December 26, 2023.​

Two shows are held daily during the Rann Utsav, each accommodating about 250 visitors.​

Gamit said the project includes facilities such as projectors, sound systems, various lighting types, as well as scripted narration and voice-over, and is intended to enhance tourist attraction and promote night tourism during the festival.​