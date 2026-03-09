Globalfoundries Announces Availability Of Autopro150 Emram Technology On Enhanced FDX Platform For Advanced Automotive Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highest performance, most reliable embedded memory technology in GF's NVM portfolio is now available for prototyping

MALTA, N.Y., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the availability of Auto Grade 1 ready embedded magnetic RAM (eMRAM) technology on the company's ultra-low power FDXTM platform, a key enhancement to GF's portfolio of non-volatile memory (eNVM) technologies and AutoProTM platform of automotive-ready solutions.

The new FDX+AutoPro150 eMRAM technology delivers essential advantages over competitive industry grade memories, including proven endurance up to 500k cycles, sub-10 nanosecond read speed, and superior scalability for larger memory density. The technology is designed to address known magnetic field effects and qualified for reliable operation in harsh environments up to 150°C, enabling high-performance, system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that meet the demands of critical automotive applications. On-chip integration with GF's enhanced FDX platform, manufactured in both Germany and the U.S., enables compact and versatile designs with exceptional energy efficiency and security.

eMRAM technology is widely used today by Tier 1 OEMs for microcontroller units in software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enabling real-time processing for safety-critical functions and over-the-air updates for improved user experience with reduced downtime. As Physical AI systems continue to advance and scale, eMRAM's fast access times and low power consumption enable future-proof designs for self-learning entities, including autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots.

“With the introduction of our Auto Grade 1 ready FDX+AutoPro150 eMRAM platform, GF is raising the bar for embedded memory performance in the most demanding automotive and industrial environments,” said Ed Kaste, senior vice president of GF's ultra-low power CMOS business.“By combining fast, reliable MRAM with our energy-efficient FDX platform, we're giving customers a powerful path to build the next-generation of SDVs and emerging Physical AI systems. This milestone underscores GF's commitment to delivering innovative, automotive-ready solutions at scale and empowering our customers to design future-ready solutions with greater speed and confidence from a trusted manufacturing partner.”

“MRAM is a technology at the edge of automotive innovation, providing speed, endurance and reliability that will help next-generation MCUs for software-defined vehicles with real-time, distributed intelligence,” said Dr. Dominik Erb, vice president of digital semiconductor roadmaps & operations at Bosch.“We welcome that GlobalFoundries delivers embedded MRAM technology on their FDX platform and creates a new solution that helps scale with the growing demand across the automotive industry.”

A process design kit for FDX+AutoPro150 eMRAM is available through GF's self-service GF Connect portal to help jumpstart the design process. Volume production is slated for the second half of 2026 through GF's manufacturing site in Dresden, driven by several key customer engagements.

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit .

