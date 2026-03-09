Mineralys Therapeutics To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, March 12, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after the financial markets close on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Thursday, March 12 th @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13758574 Webcast: Link



A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

