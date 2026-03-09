United States Decorative Lighting Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Social Media Influence, Interior Design Trends, And Expanding DIY Decor Culture Fueling The $56.72 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Decorative Lighting Market Report by Light Source, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 56.72 billion by 2033 from US$ 36.59 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.63% from 2025 to 2033

The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by evolving design trends, urban development, and increasing consumer focus on interior aesthetics and ambiance.

The United States Decorative Lighting Market is witnessing consistent expansion, supported by a growing emphasis on home decor, lifestyle enhancement, and architectural aesthetics. Decorative lighting has evolved beyond its functional purpose to become a key element in interior design, influencing the atmosphere and style of residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Consumers are increasingly opting for lighting solutions that combine functionality, energy efficiency, and visual appeal.

The growing influence of social media, interior design trends, and DIY decor culture has also boosted consumer awareness of modern lighting styles. Additionally, advancements in LED technology have revolutionized the industry by enabling innovative designs, longer lifespan, and lower energy consumption.

Manufacturers are focusing on the integration of smart and sustainable lighting technologies to cater to the changing demands of U.S. consumers. Smart decorative lighting, featuring customizable colors, dimming options, and remote control capabilities, is gaining traction in both residential and commercial applications.

Retailers and online platforms have expanded their offerings, providing a wide variety of lighting fixtures ranging from chandeliers and pendant lights to wall sconces and decorative lamps. The e-commerce sector, in particular, has enhanced accessibility and convenience, allowing consumers to explore designs and compare prices effortlessly. Additionally, the rise in remodeling and renovation projects has increased the adoption of aesthetic lighting as part of modern home improvement trends.

Furthermore, the hospitality and real estate sectors are contributing significantly to market expansion through investments in premium lighting solutions that enhance ambience and guest experience. Sustainability remains a central focus, with LED-based decorative lights becoming the preferred choice due to their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness.

Although the market is growing, challenges such as intense competition and price sensitivity persist. Nevertheless, with evolving consumer preferences, innovative product designs, and increasing integration of smart lighting technologies, the United States Decorative Lighting Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Key Factors Driving the United States Decorative Lighting Market Growth



Rising Focus on Home Aesthetics and Interior Design

Advancements in LED and Smart Lighting Technologies Growth in Construction, Real Estate, and Hospitality Sectors

Challenges in the United States Decorative Lighting Market



Intense Competition and Market Fragmentation Price Sensitivity and Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

Companies Featured



Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Generation Lighting

Maxim Lighting

GE Lighting

Juno Lighting LLC

Lowe's

Osram

Amerlux

Littmann AZZ Inc.



Key Attributes:

