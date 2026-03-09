United States Decorative Lighting Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Social Media Influence, Interior Design Trends, And Expanding DIY Decor Culture Fueling The $56.72 Billion Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$56.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Decorative Lighting Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Light Source
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By States
7. Light Source
7.1 LED
7.2 Fluroscent
7.3 Incandescent
7.4 Others
8. Product
8.1 Sconce
8.2 Flush Mount
8.3 Chandeliers
8.4 Pendants
8.5 Others
9. Application
9.1 Commercial
9.2 Household
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Offline
10.2 Online
11. Top States
11.1 California
11.2 Texas
11.3 New York
11.4 Florida
11.5 Illinois
11.6 Pennsylvania
11.7 Ohio
11.8 Georgia
11.9 New Jersey
11.10 Washington
11.11 North Carolina
11.12 Massachusetts
11.13 Virginia
11.14 Michigan
11.15 Maryland
11.16 Colorado
11.17 Tennessee
11.18 Indiana
11.19 Arizona
11.20 Minnesota
11.21 Wisconsin
11.22 Missouri
11.23 Connecticut
11.24 South Carolina
11.25 Oregon
11.26 Louisiana
11.27 Alabama
11.28 Kentucky
11.29 Rest of United States
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Overviews
15.2 Key Person
15.3 Recent Developments
15.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5 Revenue Analysis
