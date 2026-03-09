Craters & Freighters Of Portland Announces New Ownership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Craters & Freighters is proud to announce new ownership of its Portland, Oregon location. The transition marks an exciting new chapter for the office as it continues serving the greater Portland business community with specialized crating, packaging, and shipping solutions.

The Portland location will continue providing expert services for fragile, oversized, high-value, and difficult-to-ship items. From custom-engineered wood crates to domestic and international shipping coordination, the team remains dedicated to delivering dependable protection and logistics solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

“I'm honored to step into this role and lead the Portland location,” said Ryan Boyle.“Craters & Freighters has built a strong reputation for protecting what matters most to our customers. I'm excited to continue that legacy here in Portland and expand our reach throughout the region.”

The Portland team serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, technology, medical equipment, fine art, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on precision, reliability, and customer service, the location is well-positioned to support both local businesses and individuals requiring specialized shipping expertise.

Under new leadership, the Portland office will continue strengthening relationships throughout the community while maintaining the high standards of quality and care that define the Craters & Freighters brand.

For more information about Craters & Freighters Portland or to request a quote, please contact the Portland office directly.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Craters & Freighters provides custom crating, packaging, and shipping services for fragile, valuable, oversized, and difficult-to-ship items. With locations across the United States, the company offers engineered protection and coordinated transportation solutions for businesses and individuals alike.

For more information about Craters & Freighters Portland, please visit or call 503-439-9497.