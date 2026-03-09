Craters & Freighters Announces New Ownership In Jacksonville, Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Craters & Freighters proudly announces new ownership of its Jacksonville, Florida location, marking an exciting new chapter for the company's presence in Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville operation will continue delivering expert specialty shipping solutions, custom crating and engineered packaging for businesses and residents throughout the region. Known for handling high-value, fragile, oversized, and time-sensitive assets, the location serves a wide range of industries including aerospace, medical, manufacturing, fine art, and technology.

New owner Tim Evans brings strong leadership and a commitment to operational excellence as he takes the helm. Under his direction, the Jacksonville team will continue providing consultative, single-source logistics solutions - from custom-designed wood crating and export-compliant packaging to domestic and international shipping coordination.

“I'm excited to take ownership of the Jacksonville location and build on the strong reputation established in this market,” said Tim Evans, Owner of Craters & Freighters Jacksonville.“There is growing demand for specialized crating and logistics services, and I look forward to serving Northeast Florida with responsive service, engineered protection, and dependable execution.”

Craters & Freighters of Jacksonville evaluates each project based on weight, fragility, value, and transportation method to design packaging solutions that minimize risk and maximize protection. Whether managing a single high-value item or coordinating a complex commercial shipment, the team provides hands-on oversight from pickup through final delivery.

With new leadership in place, the Jacksonville location is positioned for continued growth while maintaining its commitment to quality, precision, and customer-focused service.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Founded in 1990, Craters & Freighters provides custom crating, packaging, and specialty shipping solutions for high-value and difficult-to-ship assets. With locations across the United States, the company serves both commercial and residential clients requiring engineered protection and reliable transportation.

For more information about Craters & Freighters of Jacksonville, please visit or call 904-733-1959.