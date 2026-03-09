AITC Slams PM Modi For 'Weaponising' President Murmu's Remarks

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "weaponising" recent remarks made by President Droupadi Murmu to craft what it called a "cynical political narrative" around tribal and Scheduled Caste communities.

AITC Accuses PM of 'Blatant Hypocrisy'

In a post on X, the ruling party in West Bengal said the Prime Minister was selectively raising the issue while remaining silent on incidents of alleged violence against SC and ST communities in Manipur. "Prime Minister @narendramodi is now weaponising the President's recent remarks to manufacture a cynical political narrative around tribal and Scheduled Caste communities. Yet the same Prime Minister maintained a deafening silence when SC and ST citizens faced horrific violence in Manipur," AITC's X post read.

The party also referred to "derogatory and demeaning" comments made by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari about West Bengal Minister Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, saying there had been no condemnation from the Prime Minister. "When @SuvenduWB hurled derogatory and demeaning remarks at West Bengal's Minister, Birbaha Hansda, a respected tribal leader, there was not a word of condemnation from him," the party stated.

The AITC further said party leader Kunal Ghosh had criticised what he termed BJp's "blatant hypocrisy," adding that the office of the President should not be used for political theatrics. "Calling out this blatant hypocrisy, Hon'ble Kunal Ghosh reminded the nation that the office of the President of India is not a BJP propaganda platform. Instead of political theatrics, the Prime Minister should answer for the failures, injustices, and atrocities unfolding in BJP-ruled states," the post concluded.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers.

TMC Rejects Allegations

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government.

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's complaints with the state government over mismanagement at the tribal conference during her visit yesterday, stating that the Trinamool Congress did not manage the event and that she was at a Dharna "fighting for the people." Banerjee clarified that a TMC mayor was present at the event and that the venue fell under the Airport Authority of India. She said the state government had warned that the private organiser lacked the capacity to manage a presidential-level event, but the President chose to attend regardless. Banerjee accused critics of blaming the TMC for political reasons ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stressing that the state government respects the President and the Constitution.

