NGT Orders DPCC Probe Into Illegal Swings At Rohini Sector-20 Park

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Member Secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to visit a district park in Rohini Sector-20 and verify allegations regarding the illegal installation of swings and alleged violations of rules governing the use of public parks.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), passed the direction while hearing an application based on a complaint filed by Naveen Kumar. The complaint, originally submitted on the Public Grievances Portal, was treated by the tribunal as Original Application No. 130/2026 in exercise of its suo motu jurisdiction.

Details of the Complaint

The applicant alleged that swings had been installed in the district park near the police chowki in Rohini Sector-20 without proper permission and in violation of rules governing the use of public parks. According to the complaint, the park had been booked for events beyond the permissible limit and the same organisation was allegedly allowed to use the park despite earlier violations. It was also alleged that the park is the only playground in the area for children and that its use for events had prevented children from playing there for a prolonged period. The complainant further raised concerns regarding alleged irregularities in the booking of the park.

Tribunal Seeks Factual Report

Noting that the averments raised substantial environmental questions related to the implementation of laws listed under Schedule-I of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the tribunal sought a factual report before passing any intervention order. The bench directed the Member Secretary of the DPCC to inspect the park, verify the factual position and take appropriate action in accordance with the law. The authority has been asked to submit an action-taken report within two weeks.

The tribunal further stated that if the report is not filed within the stipulated period, the Member Secretary of the DPCC will have to appear before the tribunal through video conferencing to explain the delay. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 27, 2026.

