Turkey Deploys F-16 Jets, Air Defense Systems To Northern Cyprus

Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems have been deployed to Northern Cyprus to reinforce security.

In an official statement, the ministry said the deployment was carried out as part of a phased plan aimed at strengthening the defense of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Officials added that security assessments will continue in light of recent regional developments and that additional measures could be taken if necessary.

The ministry said the move aims to address security concerns and maintain Turkey's military presence in the region, stressing that the deployment supports regional peace and stability.

Northern Cyprus declared independence in 1983, but it is recognized only by Turkey, while most countries consider it part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkey has long maintained a military presence on the island, and deployments of aircraft and defense systems are often linked to broader political and security tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.