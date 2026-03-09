Why China Won't Hit Back Over Indonesia's US Trade Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Beijing's foreign ministry issued its now-familiar line that the recent Indonesia‐US trade agreement“should not harm any third party,” some analysts urgently warned of possible economic retaliation.

Yet a closer look at the geopolitical economics suggests this framing misunderstands both China's incentives and the real dynamics at play. China isn't preparing to hit back at Jakarta - and if it reacts at all, it won't target Indonesia but the US.

On February 19, Indonesia and the US signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), a deal that sets a 19% tariff level on many goods and restructures a significant portion of their commercial relationship.

The pact - still subject to legislative ratification - contains a provision that Indonesia“shall implement measures that have the same restrictive effects” as US customs duties or sanctions on“third countries.”

While US officials have refrained from naming any specific rival, it's widely interpreted as intended to constrain Chinese exports that might be transhipped through Indonesia.

For many commentators, that was enough to predict retaliation from Beijing - a trade war between export superpowers that would drag Indonesia into the crossfire. Some senior economists even speculated that China might impose non‐tariff barriers or legal actions on Indonesian goods in multilateral forums.

But here's the key misunderstanding: China doesn't see Indonesia as the aggressor; it sees the US as the source of pressure. Beijing's official rhetoric reflects this.

In diplomatic parlance,“third party” warnings are standard boilerplate. China's foreign ministry has repeatedly made this seemingly neutral appeal in response to a series of US trade agreements across Asia and beyond.