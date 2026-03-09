Russian Forces Preparing To Intensify Offensive Near Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad Agglomeration Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operation Task Force East said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian assault attempts near Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne and Molodetske, as well as in the directions of Shevchenko, Serhiivka and Novopidhhorodnie.

According to preliminary estimates, over the past day Ukrainian units destroyed one artillery system, 12 pieces of special equipment and two vehicles in this sector.

A Russian tank, seven artillery systems, two vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and 11 shelters were also damaged.

In addition, 158 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area remains difficult. Signs have been detected that Russian forces are preparing to intensify offensive operations using accumulated reserves. The enemy is increasing the number of airstrikes and the use of other firepower.

Russian troops are trying to gain full control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these settlements.

"The enemy is also focusing efforts on attempts to advance near the settlement of Udachne, deploying additional reserves," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces are countering Russian plans and repelling assaults.

In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance is being conducted, likely enemy advance routes are being additionally mined, and logistics are being blocked. Search-and-strike operations are being carried out systematically.

Ukrainian drone units, artillery and aviation are actively engaged, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force East, Russian troops suffered the heaviest losses – 295 personnel over the past day.

In addition, 1,917 UAVs of various types were destroyed, along with 131 other weapons and pieces of equipment that were either destroyed or damaged.

Sixty-eight Russian UAV control points were also struck.

As was reported earlier, 130 combat engagements took place between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders on March 8, with the heaviest fighting recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.