Terra Innovatum Secures Nuclear-Grade Graphite Order With Mersen, Advancing SOLOTM FOAK Deployment And Commercialization Readiness



Secures critical nuclear-grade graphite required for SOLOTM First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) reactor deployment targeted for 2027 and NOAK commercialization in 2028

Initiates procurement following completion of its end-to-end supply chain

Establishes pathway toward long-term supply agreement supporting serial manufacturing beginning in 2028

Leverages Mersen's recognized nuclear-grade graphite and long-term expertise of materials for highly demanding sectors Advances joint R&D and material optimization initiatives to support large-scale deployment and long-term production growth



NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today announced the execution of its first procurement order for nuclear-grade graphite with Mersen, (securing a critical long-lead material required for the Company's First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) reactor deployment targeted for 2027).

The graphite procurement follows Terra Innovatum's previously announced completion of the process to secure all major nuclear and non-nuclear-grade components required for the SOLOTM reactor system. With supply-chain alignment now established across the full reactor architecture, the Company is progressing from component security toward deployment-phase execution.

“This FOAK order represents an important step in Terra Innovatum's transition from supply-chain preparation to deployment execution,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Securing nuclear-grade graphite for the SOLOTM reactor ensures that we are aligning critical long-lead materials with our development schedule as we progress toward our first reactor deployment targeted for 2027. At the same time, this collaboration with Mersen establishes the industrial supply framework required to support the transition from First-of-a-Kind deployment to serial NOAK manufacturing. Building these strategic supply relationships early enables us to scale production with confidence as global demand for reliable, low-carbon energy solutions continues to accelerate.”

Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer continued:“Nuclear-grade graphite is a critical structural and functional material in advanced reactor systems, directly influencing thermal performance, operational stability, and regulatory compliance. Working with an established supplier such as Mersen ensures that the SOLOTM FOAK reactor will incorporate certified nuclear-grade materials manufactured to the highest industry standards. Beyond supporting our first deployment, this collaboration also enables Terra Innovatum to refine material specifications, manufacturing processes, and quality assurance protocols that will underpin efficient serial production. Establishing these technical and industrial foundations early is essential as we prepare the SOLO platform for scalable fleet deployment and long-term global commercialization.”







ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global industrial group and a recognized expert in advanced materials. The world's leading producer of isostatic graphite, Mersen develops customized, application-specific solutions for highly demanding sectors, including nuclear. The Group combines industrial scale with local execution - with more than 50 industrial sites in 30 countries, including Italy - enabling it to meet rigorous technical and regulatory standards for critical nuclear applications.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: . Follow us on X: and LinkedIn: .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). For example, projections of future sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“ will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

