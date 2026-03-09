Celebrate Eid With Italian Flavours At FALCONE

in Dubai is all about gathering with family and friends, and FALCONE is leaning into that spirit with a menu built for sharing. The Italian restaurant offers a relaxed and stylish setting that works just as well for big family lunches as it does for lively evening dinners during the holiday.

Groups can begin their meal with antipasti to pass around the table, includingwith parsley butter and parmesan,with chilli butter andin house-made tomato sauce. From there, generous pasta dishes such aswith cherry tomato and parsley make ideal centrepieces for the table.

The, baked in custom ovens, are another highlight. FALCONE's pizza programme is led by, who brings her neo-Neapolitan style from her hometown of Napoli to Dubai. Guests can enjoy pizzas such asorwith pesto, tomato compote and fior di latte.

For a heartier option, dishes such asbaked with tomato and buffalo mozzarella are ideal for sharing with a group.

FALCONE also offers a, available on weekends and public holidays from, and a, featuring pasta, pizza and freshly churned gelato for diners under 12.



Where: FALCONE, Galleria Mall, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

When: Daily, from 12pm – 12am

Offer: À la carte menu featuring FALCONE's signature Italian dishes, starting from AED 70 per dish – Available for delivery For reservations: please call +971 4 575 1336 or visit (Advance booking recommended)

Whether planning a laid-back Eid lunch, a festive Eid dinner with a larger group of friends, or simply seeking homemade Italian food in a lively setting, FALCONE offers a welcoming atmosphere in a beautifully appointed venue, with generous dishes suited to every occasion. Each meal is an experience of Italian tradition and joy.

FALCONEAddress: 07 & 08, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, DubaiRamadan and Eid Hours: 12pm – 12amRegular Hours: 12pm-11pmOpen 7 days a week

FALCONE is an all-day pizzeria Napoletana in Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai, bringing the true flavours of Italy to the city. The Italian restaurant is led by Chef Roberta De Sario (#85 World's Best Pizza Chefs 2025) from Napoli and Chef Josh Stumbaugh, with experience across New York and Hong Kong. FALCONE embodies the spirit of Italian cuisine and techniques in every dish, and offers guests a relaxed and family-friendly Mediterranean dining experience.

What sets FALCONE apart is its commitment to craft in every dish: pizzas are wood-fired in custom pavesi ovens, pasta and parms are made with care, and gelato is churned fresh hourly, never frozen. The menu is designed for sharing and celebrating together, with offerings for all occasions, from breakfast and kids' favourites to hearty pasta and signature pizzas, in addition to seasonal offers.

FALCONE embraces Italy's dining rituals, bringing people together around the table to enjoy food, flavour and company in a way that feels effortlessly luxurious and welcoming.

Founded in 2012 by Syed Asim Hussain, Black Sheep is Asia's most compelling hospitality movement with over 50 restaurants built on connected storytelling and a deep love for the people, places, times and memories that inspired them. At the intersection of art, culture, innovation and hospitality, Black Sheep crafts narrative-driven experiences that have revolutionised the hospitality industry in Hong Kong, the city it calls home, and abroad, with restaurants delivering Black Sheep's signature hospitality in Singapore and Dubai.

A catalyst for the future of hospitality, Black Sheep is community-focused and committed to doing work with a social conscience that will make a positive impact on the world. Since 2015, Black Sheep has maintained the Black Sheep Family Fund, the company's social impact arm and registered charity since 2023, dedicated to partnering with charities, mobilising global relief efforts and supporting the extended community. Since its inception, the Black Sheep Family Fund has been a cornerstone of Black Sheep's mission, embodying the team's belief that genuine hospitality begins with taking care of the community.