Human Appeal Celebrates Record-Breaking Results From 10Th Winter Wrap Up Campaign

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal, one of the UK's leading humanitarian charity, announces record results from its 10th annual 'Winter Wrap Up' campaign, with donations rising 62% year-on-year to over 41,000 winter clothing items, including over 10,500 coats. The campaign collected 25,500 more items than last year and distributed them across 15 UK cities, supporting people experiencing homelessness, refugees, asylum seekers, survivors of domestic abuse and children facing hardship.

Originally launched in 2015, Winter Wrap Up partners with organisations such as SafeStore, Hands On London, Network Rail and Bag2Charity to donate essential winter clothing and distribute among Human Appeal's network to those who otherwise may go without.

This year, major organisations such as Netflix, Network Rail, Barclays, Lloyds, RSM Consultancy as well as the University of Manchester Staff Association, helped drive the initiative forward, contributing over 200 bales of clothing, and £35,000 in in-kind donations, up from £15,000 last year (a 133% increase). Birmingham's Worth the Weight Factory Shop, donated 160 bales alone, as the campaign's biggest donor. Lloyds also managed to collect over 200 coats alone across 10 branches in Birmingham.

Despite logistical challenges including limited staffing, vehicles and storage capacity to manage an unprecedented volume of donations, the campaign was successfully delivered thanks to the dedication from the team and array of volunteers.

Ahmed Osman, UK Programmes Co-Ordinator at Human Appeal said:“Reaching these milestones with record-breaking donations 10 years on from launching our Winter Wrap Up initiative, is a powerful reminder of what communities can achieve when they come together. At a time when many are still facing financial hardship, these contributions will help thousands stay warm, safe and supported through the winter months. We're incredibly grateful to our partners, volunteers and donors. We're also excited to build on this momentum to grow Wrap Up even further in the years ahead.”

2025 Totals

Coats – 10,567

Other winter items – 30,956

Total winter items – 41,523



Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

