Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Share Buy-Back Program


2026-03-09 07:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2026 - March 9, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares		 Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 0 0
February 27, 2026 7,000 614.61 4,302,270
March 2, 2026 7,000 612.28 4,285,960
March 3, 2026 9,000 601.76 5,415,840
March 4, 2026 9,000 608.30 5,474,700
March 5, 2026 10,000 600.41 6,004,100
March 6, 2026 11,000 589.72 6,486,920
Total accumulated under the program 53,000 603.20 31,969,790


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,206,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments

  • RU_Announcement_5 SBB
  • Encl announcement_4 SBB AUG-FEB 27-MAR 6

MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110835992



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search