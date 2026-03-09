Two Jordanians Sustain Minor Injuries In Iran Attacks On UAE, Ministry Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said it is following up on the cases of two Jordanian citizens who sustained minor injuries from shrapnel during Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates.The ministry, through the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Consulate General in Dubai, contacted the injured citizens to check on their condition and provide the necessary assistance, according to the ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali.Majali said the Jordanian ambassador in Abu Dhabi reached out to a Jordanian citizen injured during the attack on Abu Dhabi earlier Monday. The citizen sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.He added that the consul general in Dubai also contacted another Jordanian citizen who sustained minor injuries in the attack on the city. The citizen likewise left the hospital after receiving the necessary medical care.The ministry reiterated its condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab countries, underscoring Jordan's solidarity and full support for the United Arab Emirates and other Arab states and for all measures they take to safeguard their security and stability.It also expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for the care and attention extended to Jordanian nationals residing in the country, including the treatment provided to the two injured citizens.The ministry called on Jordanians living abroad to exercise caution and adhere to the instructions issued by authorities in their host countries.