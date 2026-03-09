403
U.S. Reacts to Israeli Strikes on Iranian Fuel Depots
(MENAFN) The United States expressed concern over the magnitude of Israeli air raids on Iranian fuel storage sites during the weekend, marking the first significant friction between the two allies since the war began, a media outlet reported, citing individuals familiar with the situation.
According to the report, the assaults targeted roughly 30 fuel depots across Iran on Saturday, surpassing the expectations of U.S. officials, even though Israel had notified Washington prior to carrying out the mission.
Massive blazes were observed in Tehran following the strikes, with dense smoke rising above fuel tanks and nearby industrial zones.
In a public statement, the Israeli military claimed the fuel depots hit were utilized by the Iranian government to provide fuel to multiple recipients, including military forces.
U.S. authorities noted that while Israel had briefed the American military before the operation, Washington was taken aback by the scale of the offensive.
“The president doesn’t like the attack on the oil facilities. He wants to save the oil, not burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” stated an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
American officials worry that assaults on infrastructure benefiting ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically by bolstering domestic support for the Iranian leadership and driving up global petroleum prices.
