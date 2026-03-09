MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M In Intercepted Fraud, 267% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage

The report documents 34 successful fraud blocks totaling $4.09 million, with 26 cases progressing through judicial channels. Activity originated from coordinated rings in CIS, East Asia, and SEA-all identified and restricted before assets moved. MEXC also processed 924 user recovery claims, returning 553,228 USDT in mistaken transfers.

MEXC maintains substantial reserve ratios across all major assets: Bitcoin reserves exceed user holdings by 266%, while Ethereum, USDT, and USDC maintain coverage of 112%, 117%, and 124% respectively. These figures are published in real time and independently verifiable through on-chain proof-of-reserves. The $100 million Guardian Fund and Futures Insurance Fund-which absorbs liquidation losses in derivatives trading-remained fully operational and transparently queryable by all market participants.



