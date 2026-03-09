Lamitiye 2026: Indian Armed Forces Arrive In Seychelles For Exercise

The Indian Armed Forces contingent has arrived in Seychelles to participate in the eleventh edition of the joint military exercise "Lamitiye 2026" with the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at the Seychelles Defence Academy from 9th to 20th March 2026.

'Lamitiye 2026': A Tri-Service Endeavour

"'LAMITIYE', meaning 'Friendship' in the Creole language, is a biennial training event and has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001," the official statement read. This edition is particularly significant as it involves participation from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. The contingent includes personnel from the Assam Regiment, along with units from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including INS Trikand and a C-130 aircraft.

Aims and Training Focus

The exercise aims to enhance synergy in sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments, while fostering cooperation and interoperability between the two nations during peacekeeping operations. "The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both the armies," the statement added.

Tactical Drills and Validation

During the 12-day exercise, both sides will jointly train, plan, and execute a series of tactical drills designed for the neutralization of potential threats in semi-urban settings. The exercise will also showcase new-generation equipment and technology, providing practical experience in field operations. Activities will include Field Training Exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures, and demonstrations, culminating with two days of validation exercises to assess operational readiness.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

"The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and magnify jointness between the troops of both the nations," the statement read further. "LAMITIYE-2026" continues to strengthen military ties between India and Seychelles, reflecting a long-standing partnership in defence cooperation.

The joint military engagement underscores India's commitment to fostering regional stability and building enduring defence partnerships through practical training and collaborative exercises. (ANI)

