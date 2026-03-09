Viral Video: Heartwarming Clip Of New Dad Holding Newborn Leaves Internet Emotional (WATCH)

Becoming parents for the first time can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, and one father's first attempt to hold his newborn perfectly captured that mix of emotions. A video of the moment, shared on Instagram by the doctor, has quickly gone viral.

“Father moment,” read the title of the short clip shared by Dr Suganya Saravanakumar on her Instagram account where she has 474k followers. In the video, Dr. Saravanakumar was seen giving the father the newborn. But when he was ready to touch the infant, the man's hands shook with anxiety. He was clearly struck with emotion when he finally got the infant in his arms after the doctor reassured him.

At one point, the new father was so happy and emotional that he was having trouble keeping his composure, so the doctor advised him to calm down.

Watch Viral Video

“The strongest person has trembling hands when holding the tiny joy. Moments are lived, and memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second, as the new joy joins the family,” read the caption of the post.

Here's How People Reacted

Instagram users responded to the video with joy, claiming that his anxiety added to the moment's sweetness. According to other viewers, the film well captured the mixture of love, pleasure, and worry that new parents frequently experience.

"Pureest form of love, fear of hurting unknowingly, to stay away to keep it protected," one person said. "In a few seconds, he felt happiness in his eyes, fear in his hands, and love in his heart," remarked a second user.

"It was the heaviest thing he had ever held," remarked a third user. "That's some real fear," said a fourth user. Another user said, "Every father knows this feel."

For many, the father's trembling hands said more than words ever could. In that fragile first embrace, nervousness simply gave way to love.