'Bangalore Is Insane': Bengaluru Techie Spends ₹1.65 Lakh As Regular Monthly Expense Social Media Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A post by an X user has gone viral after sharing the monthly expenses of a 32-year-old tech professional living in Bengaluru. The breakdown highlights how costly life in the city can be for young tech professionals.

“Bangalore is freaking insane,” says the post.

The person spends around ₹1.65 lakh every month. The biggest expense is rent, which costs ₹45,000.

The tech worker also spends ₹20,000 on a Claude AI subscription and another ₹20,000 on Mounjaro medication (for Type 2 diabetes), as well as on doctor consultations.

Travel is another high cost. Round-trip flights between Bengaluru and another city cost about ₹16,000 per month. Daily household help also adds up, with ₹15,000 spent on a maid and cook. Groceries cost another ₹15,000.

Utility expenses, such as electricity and other bills, amount to around ₹5,000. The post also mentions ₹9,000 spent on Swiggy orders, weekend plans, dinners and local transport.

Airport cab rides in Bengaluru reportedly cost about ₹4,000 a month. Medical expenses like inhalers and supplements add another ₹5,000. The techie also spends ₹10,000 on a personal trainer and ₹2,000 on a monthly massage.

Another user on X reacted to the viral post and compared it with the cost of living in Pune. According to the user, life in Pune appears slightly more affordable. The user wonders why a 32-year-old tech professional who goes to the gym with a personal trainer spends money on Mounjaro.

According to the user, removing certain expenses, such as Mounjaro and monthly flights, significantly reduces the overall cost of living. A similar lifestyle in Pune should cost about ₹99,000 per month, says the user.

In the Pune estimate, rent is around ₹25,000, which is much lower than in Bengaluru. Spending on a maid and cook is about ₹12,000, groceries are around ₹9,000, and electricity and other bills are around ₹6,000.

Lifestyle expenses such as Swiggy orders, weekend outings and transport come to about ₹8,000. Airport cab rides in Pune are estimated at ₹2,000 for two trips.

The user also spends ₹5,000 on inhalers and supplements, ₹10,000 on a personal trainer and ₹2,000 on a monthly massage.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reaction

Other social media users reacted to the expenditure.

“Please encourage your friend to consider adding amortised expense from life and health insurance that's not tied to the employer, if not already,” suggested one social media user.

To this, the OP replied,“Those are about 7L/year. Both included. Outside of this.”

“This budget is a health and productivity stack, not just a lifestyle. The 20k for Claude suggests they are likely running custom API workflows or multiple pro seats to buy back time. High rent plus Mounjaro is a classic Bangalore trade-off: paying for proximity to work while managing metabolic health under stress. Optimise for output, not savings,” commented another user.

“Not everyone needs doc/diabetes meds. Can reduce maids expense, personal trainer a waste. Invest in assets, ur own term & health insurance policies. Save 30-50% of salary, spend whatever is left. Kids these days spend more than required,” came from another.