Advanced Connectivity In E-Commerce And Retail Market Set To Hit USD 502.82 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Connectivity in E-Commerce and Retail Market size was valued at USD 97.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 502.82 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 17.86% over the forecast period 2026-2035.

The market for advanced connectivity in e-commerce and retail is anticipated to expand significantly due to the increasing use of e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies by major retail chains, SMEs, and online platforms worldwide.







The U.S. Advanced Connectivity in E-Commerce and Retail Market size was USD 25.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 106.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.60% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Factors such as rapid adoption of e-commerce, widespread deployment of smart retail technologies, and high demand for seamless omnichannel experiences are some of the major driving forces for the U.S.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Connectivity Technologies to Augment Market Growth Globally

The primary growth driver of the Advanced Connectivity in E-Commerce and Retail market has been identified as the deployment of 5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, LPWAN, IoT devices, and cloud platforms on large retail chains, SMEs, and e-commerce platforms. These technologies are being used by retailers to support intelligent store operations, personalized consumer engagement, and real-time inventory control. The growing demand for data-driven decision-making and omnichannel shopping experiences acts as a stimulant to promote adoption and support industry expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

Routers accounted for approximately 50% of the market in 2025, as they represent the best for the majority of retail infrastructure. Connectivity Platforms are the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as these platforms all add several systems together, to create an ecosystem with highly integrated cloud services, IoT devices, and real-time analytics, unlike routers, which do not integrate multiple components.

By Technology

Roughly 55% of the market were 5G networks in 2025, as they offer high speed and built to support so many devices at once. LPWAN or Low Power Wide Area Networks, are a fast-growing technology segment. This offers low-power and long-range connectivity suited for thousands of distributed sensors in warehouses, logistics fleets and even smaller stores.

By Application

In 2025, connectivity solutions were mainly used to manage supply chains, claiming almost 45% of application utilization. They are useful for tracking inventory, shipments management, and automating the replenishment process, while also minimizing errors and optimizing efficiency. Customer Engagement is the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as many retailers are investing in connected solutions for providing personalized promotions, interactive in-store experiences, and real-time adaptive loyalty programs that track shopper habits.

By End-User Industry

By 2025, over 60% of the market belonged to large retail chains due to scale, technology and budget, they have the ability to deploy advanced connectivity solutions rapidly. SMEs are the most rapidly expanding segment up to 2035 due to the availability of cloud-based platforms, easy-to-deploy IoT devices, and subscription-based connectively capabilities.

Regional Insights:

In the global advanced connectivity in e-commerce and retail landscape in 2025, North America maintained its leadership and accounted for around 38% of the regional market share. This is mostly due to the region's developed e-commerce environment, broad IoT device underpinnings, and quick adoption of high-speed internet solutions.

Asia Pacific is considered emerging and fastest growing region for advanced connectivity in e-commerce and retail worldwide, where growth rate (CAGR) will be 22.20% during 2026–2035. The market in the region is growing at a fast pace attributed to booming e-commerce, enlarging SME retail networks, and growing uptake of smart retail solutions in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Players:



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Alibaba Group

Netgear, Inc.

VusionGroup (Vusion)

Samsara Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) NTT DATA Corporation

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Cisco launched its“Cisco Unified Edge” platform to process AI workloads locally in retail stores and other edge sites, enhancing throughput and responsiveness for real‐time applications.

In 2025, Huawei and China Telecom introduced 5G‐A Intelligent Ultra Pooling Uplink technology, boosting uplink speeds and reducing latency by over 30% to enhance connectivity for AI and IoT applications.

