Russia Drafts UNSC Resolution Calling For Middle East Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russia has prepared a draft resolution for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region document condemns attacks against civilians and urges the parties involved in the escalation to return to negotiations to a knowledgeable source cited by Sputnik, the document states that the Security Council calls on all parties to immediately halt their military activities and refrain from any further escalation in the Middle East and beyond draft resolution also condemns, in the strongest terms, all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls for their protection, emphasizing the obligations of all parties under international law, including international humanitarian law document further stresses the importance of ensuring the security of all states in the Middle East region and beyond. It calls on all concerned parties to return to negotiations without delay and to make full use of political and diplomatic measures.

Gulf Times

