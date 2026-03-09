Mexico Chicken Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Cargill, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Industrias Bachoco, Sukarne, Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods, And Avimex
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Mexico Chicken Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Distribution Channel
7. Product
7.1 Chicken Meat
7.1.1 Fresh / Chilled
7.1.2 Frozen / Canned
7.1.3 Processed
8. Distribution Channel
8.1 On-Trade
8.2 Off-Trade
8.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.2.2 Specialty Stores
8.2.3 Online Retail
8.2.4 Others
9. Mexico Chicken Market Price Trends
9.1 Historical pricing (2020-2024): Fluctuations in feed, processing, and transportation costs.
9.2 Projected pricing (2025-2033): Impact of alternative proteins and climate conditions on pricing dynamics.
10. Mexico Chicken Market Import-Export Trade Statistics
10.1 Trade Overview: Analysis of leading exporters and importers Countries
10.2 Impact of Policies: Tariffs, trade bans, and sustainability standards shaping global trade.
11. Porter's Five Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Persons
13.3 Recent Development
13.4 Revenue
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Mexican Chicken Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment