Azerbaijan Reopens Iran Border To Cargo Traffic After Drone Incident

Moscow: Azerbaijan says it had reopened its border crossings with Iran for all cargo traffic, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Al Jazeera stated this adding, the border crossings, one of the ‌shortest land routes connecting Iran to its ally Russia, were closed last week after what Baku described as an Iranian drone attack in the Nakhchivan exclave.

Late on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, telling him Iran had not been involved in the Nakhchivan incident ‌and that Tehran was investigating, Aliyev's office said.