Jordan Condemns Iranian Strike On Saudi Residential Facility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) – Jordan on Monday denounced an Iranian attack targeting a residential facility in the city of Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of two innocent civilians and left several others injured.In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs slammed the strike as a "flagrant violation" of Saudi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region.The Ministry reaffirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asserting its full support for any measures Riyadh takes to protect its territory, citizens, and national security.The Ministry expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those wounded in the attack.