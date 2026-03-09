21-Karat Gold Price Stands At JD103.5 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after by citizens in the local market, stood at JD103.5 at jewelry shops on Monday, compared with JD98.7 for purchases.According to a bulletin issued by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram of 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD118.2, JD91.8, and JD71.7, respectively.