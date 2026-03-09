Why Osteoporosis Is A Silent Threat After 40 For Women? Read What Expert Said

Every year on Women's Day, we celebrate strength, resilience, and the many roles women balance effortlessly. However, there is one silent health issue that often goes unnoticed-osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis literally means“porous bone.” It is a condition where bones become thin, fragile, and more likely to break. The worrying part? It progresses quietly. There are usually no warning signs until a fracture happens.

After 40, especially around menopause, a woman's body undergoes hormonal changes. Estrogen, a hormone that protects bone strength, begins to decline. This accelerates bone loss. Many women assume bone weakness is a problem of very old age-but in reality, bone loss begins much earlier.

A simple fall from standing height causing a wrist fracture... sudden back pain due to a spinal compression fracture... or a hip fracture after a minor slip-these are often the first signs of osteoporosis. By then, significant bone loss has already occurred.

In India, osteoporosis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. Factors such as low calcium intake, vitamin D deficiency (very common despite abundant sunlight), asedentary lifestyle, and early menopause increase the risk. Women who are thin-built, have a family history of fractures, thyroid disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, or long-term steroid use need even closer monitoring.

The good news? Osteoporosis is preventable-and treatable.

After 40, women should prioritise bone health just as they do heart health or diabetes screening. A bone mineral density (BMD) test is simple and painless. Regular weight-bearing exercises such as brisk walking, strength training, and yoga help maintain bone mass. Adequate calcium, vitamin D, protein intake, and sunlight exposure are essential. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol also protect bones.

As a rheumatologist, I often tell my patie,nts:“Don't wait for a fracture to discover your bone health status."

This Women's Day, let us move beyond celebration to awareness. Check your bone health. Encourage your mothers, sisters, and friends to do the same. Because strength is not just emotional-it is skeletal too.

-Dr. Sumanth M. Rao, Consultant - Rheumatology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore