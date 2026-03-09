India's Cheetah Population Reaches 53 With Birth Of 5 New Cubs In Kuno

Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah, gave birth to five cubs on Monday at the Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking India's Cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Of these, 50 are now in Kuno National Park, and three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Hails 'Historic' Milestone

In an X post, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, and lauded the veterinarians and field staff taking care of the big cats at the Kuno National Park.

He wrote, "Cheetahs cross half-century. A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil--another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey."

"This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground. With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India's cheetah story to even greater heights," the X post read.

Background of Project Cheetah

Earlier, on February 28, another milestone for India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project was achieved as nine cheetahs from Botswana were released at Kuno National Park. Union Bhupender Yadav was present at the park during the release, along with senior forest officials and other authorities.

IN February, with the arrival of these nine cheetahs from Botswana, the population of cheetahs in India was 48, including 28 India-born cubs.

'Project Cheetah' is India's world-first intercontinental translocation project, launched on September 17, 2022. The project aimed to reintroduce the cheetah to India, which went extinct in the country in 1952. (ANI)

