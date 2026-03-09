Staatsolie To Chart Suriname's Offshore Future At Caribbean Energy Week 2026

Suriname's national oil company Staatsolie is set to highlight the country's expanding offshore opportunities at the inaugural Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, taking place March 30 to April 1 in Paramaribo. Offshore Exploration Manager Sharista Kalapnat-Kisoensingh is expected to speak on Staatsolie's strategic offshore initiatives, alongside sessions on the company's Enterprise Development Center (EDC), which aims to strengthen the local private sector and prepare Surinamese businesses for participation in the country's growing oil and gas industry.

Staatsoilie has been at the center of Suriname's offshore oil boom. The company's declaration of the Sloanea field as commercial in November 2025 marked a major milestone, highlighting the basin's growing hydrocarbon potential. Staatsolie's seismic survey program with TGS and BGP Offshore, launched late last year, is generating critical geological insights across multiple offshore blocks, while new production sharing agreements for Blocks 9 and 10 are attracting further international investment. Together, these initiatives position Staatsolie not just as a producer, but as a strategic enabler – coordinating development, structuring investment opportunities, and shaping Suriname's broader offshore growth agenda.

Further supporting the sector's growth, Staatsolie launched an Open-Door Offering in late 2025, making roughly 60% of Suriname's offshore acreage available under flexible exploration agreements. Alongside its 20% stake in the $10.5 billion GranMorgu development on Block 58 – which is set to generate over $1 billion in local content expenditure – Staatsolie is driving Suriname's evolution from a modest onshore producer into a globally relevant offshore player with significant investment, production and local economic potential.

At CEW 2026, Staatsolie's sessions will also highlight the EDC, a flagship initiative to prepare Suriname's private sector for offshore participation. As GranMorgu and other developments advance toward production, the EDC will ensure that local companies are equipped to capture opportunities arising from exploration, construction, and supply chain activities.

Staatsolie's upstream operations already account for roughly 9.5% of Suriname's GDP and 32% of government revenues, figures expected to rise as offshore production ramps up. Kisoensingh's participation is expected to outline how the company is managing Suriname's offshore growth, supporting private sector engagement and positioning the country as an emerging hub in regional energy markets.

Join us in shaping the future of Caribbean energy. To participate in this landmark event, please contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.