Velvet, Sequins And Layered Elegance: Designers Reveal Ramadan And Eid Fashion Trends

Designers say layered fabrics, defined silhouettes and bold colours are shaping this year's Ramadan and Eid collections

As Eid celebrations approach and Ramadan gatherings still make their own way, designers across the UAE say this season's fashion is defined by a mix of fluid silhouettes, textured fabrics, and bold colour choices shaping wardrobes for the holy month's evening gatherings.

Dubai-based label Rourue is among those embracing a softer approach to occasion dressing. The brand recently unveiled The Evening Edit”, a collection designed for Ramadan evenings and Eid celebrations, with pieces intended to transition easily beyond the season.

The 14-piece collection includes kaftans, abayas, column dresses and layered sets crafted in fabrics such as linen, organza, satin and sheer metallic textiles.

“I wanted The Evening Edit to reflect how women actually move through these moments, hosting, gathering, celebrating,” said Rowan Saghayroun, co-founder and creative director of Rourue.

“The focus was on soft structure and fluidity, using fabric and detail to create presence without excess. Each piece is designed to move with the body, allowing the wearer to feel comfortable and composed throughout the evening.”

The collection features a muted palette of coral, sage, champagne, oyster, and bronze, alongside deeper tones such as garnet and charcoal, reflecting a refined and understated approach to Ramadan evening wear.

Elsewhere in the market, designers say fabrics and textures have been strongly influenced by the cooler weather at the start of the season.

“Definitely what was trending for this Ramadan, especially for the GCC and specifically the UAE, is velvet fabric,” said Luxe Lines founder and desinger Lama A.

Because Ramadan began during a cooler period this year, designers felt more comfortable incorporating heavier fabrics into their collections.

“You can mix velvet with many other fabrics like satin, sequins, or foil fabrics,” she explained.“Sequins are definitely trending this Ramadan.”

The shift in fabric choices also marks a departure from previous Ramadan seasons, where lighter materials often dominated.

“In past Ramadans you would usually see linen everywhere, linen abayas, linen kaftans, linen dara'a,” she said.“But this year linen is much less visible. It's almost gone this season.”

Instead, designers are experimenting with layered fabrics and textured designs. Some abayas feature multiple layers, including crepe bases topped with lace and tulle to create a three-dimensional look.

Silhouettes are also evolving for Eid celebrations, with designers noting a growing preference for flowy dresses that define the waist while remaining comfortable.

“These styles are always requested,” she said.“Flowy dresses that hug the waist and then flare out tend to flatter many body shapes.”

Traditional layering is also returning to the spotlight, with some designers reinterpreting the classic look of a besht worn over a dress or mukhawar.

While silhouettes and fabrics continue to evolve, colour trends are also shaping Ramadan wardrobes this season.

At Miruna, a Dubai-based womenswear label known for its clean silhouettes and refined aesthetic, black and red have emerged as the most in-demand colours this Ramadan.

The brand focuses on pieces that emphasise intention and simplicity, blending European-inspired refinement with modern design.

Across collections, designers say this season reflects a balance between tradition and contemporary styling.

From fluid evening kaftans and layered abayas to velvet textures and bold colours, Ramadan fashion this year continues to evolve while staying rooted in the elegance and gathering spirit that define the season.



