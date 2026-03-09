'Alpha', Spy Thriller Starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Set For July Release

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The makers of Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy thriller Alpha have announced a release date for the highly anticipated film.

The movie will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Yash Raj Films shared the news on Monday along with a teaser poster. The poster shows a partially visible Alia Bhatt in a tough action look, with bruises and cuts on her face, suggesting that her character has just emerged from a violent fight.

Speculations around the postponement of the film's release, which was reportedly scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026, had been making the rounds for some time. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had mentioned last year that the makers decided to postpone the release to "avoid a box-office clash" with Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

Soon after the makers made the announcement, netizens chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "Take my money already."

Alpha also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series The Railway Men. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with the production house.

Alpha marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which boasts blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.



