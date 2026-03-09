Startup Leader Highlights Unity Of Qatar's Diverse Communities Amid Regional Turmoil

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's startup community has become a mirror of the nation's strength in times of uncertainty, with citizens and expatriates alike standing behind each other and the government's efforts to safeguard stability.

Startup Grind Doha chapter director Indica Amarasinghe told Gulf Times Sunday that the unity of Qatar's diverse communities is also a source of optimism, underscoring the shared resilience of citizens and residents in demonstrating how solidarity can“overcome short-term challenges and reinforce the country's long term vision.”

“From the perspective of the startup community, I've seen how Qatar has handled different challenges over the past decade. Each time, the government has acted wisely and proactively to support citizens, businesses, and residents.

“As an expatriate living in Qatar and part of the startup ecosystem, I firmly believe they are doing their very best for everyone right now. I'm confident we will come through this,” explained Amarasinghe, citing the ongoing regional conflict that shocked both regional and global markets.

According to Amarasinghe, the country's investments in the startup ecosystem, through initiatives like the Web Summit Qatar and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)'s fund of funds programme, among others,“are designed for the long term.”

“My encouragement to entrepreneurs, founders, startups, and the wider ecosystem is to focus on overcoming these short-term challenges, because there is so much more to contribute to and benefit from in Qatar's future,” he emphasised, adding that“We're not the only ones affected; many countries and much of the world are facing challenges. We're not in this alone.”

Amarasinghe also encouraged young entrepreneurs in Qatar who are just starting their journey:“My advice is to hold on. This is part of the startup journey; just another bump in the road. Entrepreneurs need to be resilient and take a lean approach to their operations to get through this period and come back stronger.

“The opportunities in Qatar are not going away. They remain, and will only grow. Founders should stay the course, wade through the challenges, and be ready to restart if they've had to pause. The key message is: opportunities are still here in Qatar.”

When asked about the qualities of Qatar's people and community that inspire confidence in overcoming challenges together, Amarasinghe pointed out:“Over the past week, I've seen on social media how supportive people have been of the government's efforts.

“Citizens and residents are looking out for each other's safety, sharing updates, and showing solidarity. It has created a real sense of community. This conflict has brought us together. Everyone has been affected equally, regardless of background or faith, and that has united us even more.”

Citing past regional challenges, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges, Amarasinghe emphasised that“Qatar has shown resilience throughout these times.”

He also said:“Different agencies, such as Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as many others, quickly opened communication channels and hotlines to support businesses over the past week. The support was comprehensive.”

Amarasinghe also lauded the response and support of citizens and residents on various social media platforms.“I've also seen many posts from expatriates on social media, including one I shared on LinkedIn, expressing support for Qatar, calling it home, and praying for peace. People are showing their full support for the country and its leadership.”

“For the past 17 years, Qatar has been my home - a place that has given me and my family opportunities, friendships, and a community that feels like family. During times like these, it is inspiring to see the strength, unity, and resilience of the people of Qatar.

“[I'm] proud to call this country home and to stand with this incredible community. May God protect Qatar, its leadership and its people, and continue to bless it with peace and prosperity,” stated Amarasinghe's LinkedIn post.

