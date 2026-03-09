Lashkar-E-Taiba Ramps Up Recruitment Drive In South India, Eyes Illegal Immigrants For Eastern Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The busting of the Faridabad module and the recent terror plot that aimed at targeting temples revealed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are increasingly stepping up home-grown activities.

Officials from the Special Cell of the Delhi police say that the Lashkar-e-Taiba has been scouting for illegal immigrants who have settled in South India to execute attacks in North India.

There has been a surge in activity, especially around the Bengali camps in Kerala, where Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives are scouting for persons to undertake terror attacks, officials say.

Similar activity has been noticed in Tamil Nadu as well. Recently, the Special Cell had arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Tamil Nadu with the help of the local police. The investigation pointed to a larger ploy, where the Lashkar-e-Taiba was planning on using these persons to attack temples in and around Delhi.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that to undertake these operations, the Lashkar-e-Taiba has sought the help of the touts who bring the illegal immigrants into India. The touts bring these persons into India and provide them with Aadhaar Cards and Voter Ids. The official said that the same tactic that these touts use to get these persons to vote during an election in West Bengal and the Northeastern states is being used to make them undertake terror activities.

An official said that the touts provide them with valid documents on the condition that they vote in elections. If they fail to do so, then they are tracked and immediately sent back to either Bangladesh or Myanmar, the official said. The same tactic is being used now to recruit them into terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the official also added.

The increase in recruitment activity coincides with the Intelligence Bureau recently warning that the elections in West Bengal and Assam could be targeted by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. These terror groups are trying to take advantage of the fact that the security agencies would be too busy with the elections, and hence, a slip-up could take place.

Another official explained that the Lashkar-e-Taiba is deliberately not recruiting the illegal immigrants who are already present in many parts of Northeast and West Bengal. The idea to recruit from the South is because they are not familiar faces to be part of an operation in the Northeast and West Bengal.

Another official said that these illegal immigrants are either roped in by issuing threats or are paid well to undertake the job. The Lashkar-e-Taiba has assured these persons that if they carry out a terror attack, then they would be paid heavily and then given easy entry back to either Bangladesh or Myanmar.

Investigations have revealed that while the recruits would be the illegal immigrants settled in South India, the handling of the operation would be overseen by persons based in Jammu and Kashmir. Special Cell officers learnt that the task to undertake terror strikes in North India, Northeast and West Bengal was handed over to one Shabbir Ahmed Lone. A resident of Ganderbal in Kashmir, Lone is currently based in Bangladesh and is overseeing the India operations for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He had been arrested in 2007 after the police found AK-47s and grenades on him. He served a jail term until 2019, following which he fled to Bangladesh at the insistence of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Over the last year, Lone has built up a network and even conducted dry runs for terror attacks in Delhi and Kolkata. The Indian agencies are working closely with their counterparts in Bangladesh to nab Lone and have him extradited to India, another official said.