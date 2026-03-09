Galderma Introduces Cetaphil AM/PM Antioxidant Serums, A New Science-Driven Defense And Recovery System For Sensitive Sk...
|“Sensitive skin experiences oxidative stress just like all skin types; the difference is how it responds. With the Cetaphil AM/PM Antioxidant Serums, we focused on developing an antioxidant system that supports sensitive skin, aligning protection and repair with the skin's natural daily rhythm. This launch reflects our continued commitment to advancing sensitive skin science through clinically driven innovation” BILL ANDRIOPOULOUS HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS GALDERMA
Dermatologists increasingly recognize oxidative stress as a key contributor to skin sensitivity and barrier disruption.
|"In clinical practice, sensitive skin patients are often told to avoid antioxidant products altogether because many formulas can be difficult to tolerate. What makes this formula so impressive is its breakthrough antioxidant technology: Gallic-AOX PowerTM, a unique combination of gallic acid and vitamin E that helps counteract oxidative stress. With consistent use, the skin can become visibly stronger and more resilient to daily aggressors to improve overall skin quality” DR. AARON FARBERG DERMATOLOGIST AND MOHS SURGEON, BAYLOR SCOTT & WHITE HEALTH (U.S.)
A new approach to antioxidant care for sensitive skin
Environmental aggressors, lifestyle stress, and overuse of active ingredients can contribute to oxidative stress, weakening the skin barrier and intensifying sensitivity. While oxidative stress affects all skin types, sensitive skin often responds with heightened inflammation, making daily antioxidant care both essential and difficult to tolerate.
Cetaphil's AM/PM Antioxidant Serums were developed as a complementary day-and-night system, formulated to work in sync with the skin's natural daily rhythm:
-
AM Advanced Defense Serum helps defend against daily environmental stressors, including pollution, stress and blue light, while strengthening the skin barrier to leave skin visibly more resilient – powered by niacinamide and triple hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe, and support skin barrier health.
PM Repair & Renew Serum supports overnight recovery, helping to repair the skin barrier and address accumulated damage to restore the appearance of stressed, sensitive skin, delivering 2x faster skin barrier repair overnight7 and visibly plumper, more even-looking skin in as little as seven days8 – with hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5, cica, and bifida ferment to help hydrate, soothe, and support skin recovery.
About Cetaphil®
Over seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit .
About Galderma
Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermato-logical Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .
