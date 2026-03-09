LIVE UPDATES: Crude Oil Price Jumps More Than 30% Bahrain's Bapco Energies Declares Force Majeure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Oil prices spiked to nearly $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday as Iran continued its attacks on several Arab countries, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummelling financial markets.

Bahrain News Agency reported that Bapco Energies, the Kingdom of Bahrain's integrated energy company, serves notice of Force Majeure on its Group operations which have been affected by the on-going regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its refinery complex.

Gulf nations reported missile and drone attacks Monday, while Iran pressed on with strikes against neighbouring countries.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain all reported new attacks, after loud explosions were heard

10:27am Doha Time

F-16s, air defence systems deployed to Northern Cyprus: Turkiye

Turkiye's Defence Ministry says it has deployed six F-16 fighter aircraft and air defence systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as part of approach to enhance the security of the region considering the recent developments.

“Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary,” said the ministry in a statement.

9:57am Doha Time

Crude oil price jumps more than 30% due to supply disruptions

9:35am Doha Time

Bahrain's Bapco Energies declares force majeure on operations

9:25am Doha Time

Bahrain says Iranian strike on oil complex causes fire, damage: state media

A strike targeting Bahrain's sprawling Al Ma'ameer oil facility caused a fire at the complex along with material damage, state media said on Monday, in the latest attack against Gulf energy installations.

3:45am Doha Time

Qatar intercepts missile attack: MoD

The Ministry of Defense announced early Monday via their official page on X that the armed forces intercepted a missile attack which tageted the State of Qatar.