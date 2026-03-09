Universities Maintain Seamless Learning During Regional Crisis: Academic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Higher education institutions in Qatar have continued academic activities without disruption despite the ongoing regional crisis in the Middle East, thanks to swift measures adopted by authorities and universities to transition learning to digital platforms, according to a university academic.

Dr. Akinseye Olatokunbo Aluko, Assistant Professor at Oryx University in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, said the country's higher education sector has demonstrated resilience and adaptability by rapidly shifting lectures and academic engagements to online platforms.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Dr Aluko noted that educational institutions across the country have strategically moved lectures and learning activities online using widely accessible digital platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Blackboard and Moodle to ensure that students continue their studies uninterrupted.



According to him, the transition has enabled institutions to sustain academic calendars while also maintaining a supportive learning environment for students amid regional uncertainty.

“The ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East has significantly impacted the higher education system in Qatar,” he said, adding that the coordinated response from universities and authorities has helped safeguard academic continuity.

He highlighted that universities have not only transferred classroom instruction online but have also strengthened virtual support services for students. These include academic assistance for research work, dissertations, examinations and continuous assessments.

“Universities have further created a positive and engaging online learning environment while providing effective virtual support systems for students,” Dr. Aluko explained.

The academic added that faculty members and administrative staff across institutions have been properly briefed and prepared to implement the digital learning transition. This approach, he said, leverages modern technologies and advanced artificial intelligence tools to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

At Oryx University, which collaborates academically with Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom, faculty members and administrative staff have been trained internationally to provide not only academic guidance but also emotional and psychological support for students during periods of uncertainty.

Dr. Aluko noted that universities recognise that crises can affect students beyond academics and therefore place emphasis on pastoral care to ensure students remain focused and confident.“

All faculty and administrative staff are internationally trained to provide pastoral, psychological and emotional support to students in times like these,” he said.

He also stressed that universities have strictly adhered to guidance issued by government authorities to ensure safety and stability within campuses and the wider community.

The academic commended the Qatari government for its proactive approach to managing the situation and for providing the necessary support that enables educational institutions to continue functioning effectively. Dr. Aluko expressed appreciation for the country's leadership and institutional coordination, noting that such measures have allowed the higher education sector to remain stable despite external geopolitical challenges.

“I sincerely want to use this medium to thank the Qatari government for its undeniable support during this period of geopolitical uncertainty,” he said. He added that the ability of Qatar's education sector to adapt quickly demonstrates the country's commitment to innovation and resilience in the face of regional challenges.

As the regional situation continues to evolve, universities in Qatar remain focused on ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education, supported by advanced digital infrastructure and strong institutional collaboration.