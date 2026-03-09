Gausium Scrubber 50 Cleaning Robots Deployed At Metro De Madrid, One Of Europe's Busiest Transit Networks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gausium, a global leader in autonomous cleaning robotics, today announced the deployment of its Scrubber 50 autonomous floor cleaning robots at Metro de Madrid, one of the largest and busiest metro systems in Europe. Three Scrubber 50 units, deployed by Gausium's authorized distributor in Spain, Darlim, are now operating across station corridors - the high-traffic passageways that connect platforms, entrance halls, and interchange tunnels serving over 2 million passengers every day.

Metro de Madrid is the backbone of public transportation in Spain's capital. With over 300 stations, nearly 300 kilometers of track, and a record-breaking 736 million passenger trips in 2025, the network ranks as the fifth most-used metro system in Europe. Maintaining spotless floors across such a vast, high-frequency environment presents a significant operational challenge - one that demands cleaning solutions capable of delivering consistent results at scale without disrupting the flow of commuters.

The Gausium Scrubber 50 is an AI-powered autonomous floor scrubber that integrates scrubbing, sweeping, and dust mopping in a single compact unit. Equipped with a sensor fusion system combining LiDAR, 3D depth cameras, and RGB cameras, the robot navigates autonomously alongside pedestrians in crowded public spaces, making real-time path decisions to ensure safe and unobtrusive operation. Its AI-powered Spot Cleaning mode proactively detects waste and stains using onboard cameras, delivering up to four times the efficiency improvement by cleaning only where needed. The Scrubber 50 also features a built-in water recycling filtration system that reduces freshwater consumption by approximately 80%.

The deployment has delivered measurable results across multiple dimensions: reduced cleaning costs through automation, consistently improved floor hygiene across all operating hours, and an enhanced station image that reinforces Metro de Madrid's commitment to quality of service for its passengers. The Scrubber 50's water-saving capabilities and intelligent path planning also align with the network's broader sustainability objectives.

The successful deployment at Metro de Madrid adds to Gausium's growing portfolio of transportation sector deployments worldwide, which includes major airports, railway stations, and transit hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As Metro de Madrid continues to expand its network - with extensions to Line 11 and Line 5 currently under construction - Gausium and Darlim are well positioned to support the system's evolving cleaning needs at scale.

About Darlim

Darlim is a leading Spanish distributor of professional cleaning and hygiene solutions, boasting over 40 years of experience and a steadfast commitment to service excellence and innovation. With a turnover of around €27 million, a workforce of 85 professionals, more than 6 000 active clients, and four distribution centers-including locations in Madrid, A Coruña, and Porriño-Darlim provides comprehensive solutions ranging from machinery and consumables to technical support, training, and sustainability consulting.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

