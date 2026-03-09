Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Endeavour Reports Fatal Accident At Mana Mine


2026-03-09 03:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENDEAVOUR REPORTS FATAL ACCIDENT AT MANA MINE

London, 9 March 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the“Company”) regrets to report that a contractor colleague passed away on 6 March 2026, as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance activities at the scrapyard at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.

Mining and processing activities remain uninterrupted while Endeavour conducts a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident.

The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority, and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit .

